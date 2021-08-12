TD Securities Boosts Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$54.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canada Goose to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.13.

TSE:GOOS traded down C$1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$47.16. 675,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,034. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$29.30 and a twelve month high of C$62.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 74.86.

In other Canada Goose news, Senior Officer Carrie Baker sold 11,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$554,200.00.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

