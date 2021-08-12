TD Securities Increases CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$41.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Securities to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s current price.

CAE has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on CAE to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on CAE to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.67.

TSE:CAE traded down C$2.00 on Thursday, hitting C$36.50. 1,111,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,376. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.74 billion and a PE ratio of -209.77. CAE has a 52 week low of C$18.50 and a 52 week high of C$39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.07.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$921.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 1.4719131 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

