TD Securities Increases WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$185.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$185.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

WSPOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on WSP Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$130.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.60.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF traded up $8.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.52. 794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $128.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.58.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.