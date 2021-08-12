TD Securities Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$185.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities to C$185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s previous close.

WSP has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$155.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian lowered WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on WSP Global to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$157.25.

TSE:WSP traded up C$0.26 on Thursday, hitting C$160.35. 182,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,389. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.24 billion and a PE ratio of 51.46. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$82.95 and a 52 week high of C$162.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$144.36.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that WSP Global will post 5.2696507 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

