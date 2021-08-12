TD Securities Raises CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to C$41.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,670. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. Equities analysts predict that CAE will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in CAE by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.