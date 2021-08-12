TD Securities Trims Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Target Price to C$15.50

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its target price dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FTMNF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,530. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

