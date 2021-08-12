TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises about 0.7% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $26,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.46.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,321,241. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.77. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $90.88 and a fifty-two week high of $152.82. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

