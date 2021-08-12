TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

TMVWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 target price on TeamViewer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

Shares of TMVWY opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.