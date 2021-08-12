Tecnoglass Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tecnoglass in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TGLS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,770. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $26.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 149,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 49,602 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 758,240 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 151,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

