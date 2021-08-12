Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) President Daniel R. Omstead Buys 6,403 Shares

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) President Daniel R. Omstead bought 6,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $138,496.89. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,557.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:HQL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $22.32.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile
Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund, which engages in investing in the life sciences industry. The fund primarily invest in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, and healthcare information technology and services.
