Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) President Daniel R. Omstead Buys 6,403 Shares

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) President Daniel R. Omstead bought 6,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $138,496.89. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,557.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:HQL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,797 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 322,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 16.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 16,784 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 519.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 100,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 83,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund, which engages in investing in the life sciences industry. The fund primarily invest in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, and healthcare information technology and services.

