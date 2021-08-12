Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,592,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,076 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 525.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 557,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,647,000 after buying an additional 468,422 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $704,376,000 after purchasing an additional 403,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 69.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,006,000 after buying an additional 257,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,925,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY stock opened at $456.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $301.76 and a 1 year high of $462.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $432.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.67.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

