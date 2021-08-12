Teloscoin Achieves Market Cap of $604,352.12 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $604,352.12 and approximately $485.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00037262 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.47 or 0.00297495 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00035866 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013124 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

