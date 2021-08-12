Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.65

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 14481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

TLSYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. New Street Research downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.41.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

