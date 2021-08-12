Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 248 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 248 ($3.24). Approximately 55,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 136,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.50 ($3.30).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEG shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ten Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 307 ($4.01).

The company has a market cap of £169.50 million and a P/E ratio of -9.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 245.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.90.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

