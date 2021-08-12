Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.92

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

