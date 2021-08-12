Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 572,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,313 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $11,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $61,470,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $8,350,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,025,000. Finally, 6elm Capital LP bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $9,425,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TME. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

TME opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

