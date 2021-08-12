Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $61.69. Tencent shares last traded at $61.03, with a volume of 4,503,388 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TCEHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Tencent in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.18 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.52.

The stock has a market cap of $585.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Tencent had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.44 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.18%.

About Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

