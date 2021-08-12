Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded at Barclays

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $77.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $62.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s current price.

THC has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.55. 7,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,358. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.62. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock worth $2,221,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

