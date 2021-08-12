Tenet Healthcare (THC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC):

8/12/2021 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.

8/9/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $71.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Tenet Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

7/9/2021 – Tenet Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Tenet Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tenet Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. Over the past 30 days, it has witnessed its 2021 and 2022 earnings estimates move north. The company has been undertaking strategic divestitures to eliminate its non-core and unprofitable business units in a bid to streamline operations and repay debt. Tenet Healthcare's inorganic growth on the back of accretive acquisitions and alliances remain commendable. Its cost-management program is likely to benefit margins going forward. Its solid 2021 guidance should instil investor's confidence in the stock. However, its poor revenues and underperforming Conifer segment bother. Its weak solvency position is a concern. Its first-quarter earnings gained from better revenues.”

6/18/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

NYSE THC traded up $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $74.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock worth $2,221,382 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,988,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after acquiring an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,240,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

