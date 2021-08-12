Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.920-$1.960 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $51.72 on Thursday. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

