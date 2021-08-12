Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.13.
Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.
See Also: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.