Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

