Terra Virtua Kolect Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $148.43 million and $29.74 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00055982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.37 or 0.00876773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00110648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00155717 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

TVK is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 532,070,992 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

