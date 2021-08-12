TerraKRW (KRT) Price Hits $0.0009

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $39.22 million and approximately $2,034.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00045762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00140126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00151637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,905.73 or 1.00003460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.28 or 0.00863873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,545,403,300 coins and its circulating supply is 43,544,674,192 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

