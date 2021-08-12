TerraUSD Market Capitalization Reaches $2.10 Billion (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $2.10 billion and $54.81 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006217 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000101 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000084 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,098,495,378 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

