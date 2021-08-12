Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.07. Territorial Bancorp shares last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 19,027 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $246.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

