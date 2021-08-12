Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $578.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $709.67. 238,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,950,951. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $655.19. Tesla has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

