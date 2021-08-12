TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.11. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 18,099 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.12.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 514,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 130,495 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 77,867 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

