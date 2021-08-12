Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir Sells 50,860 Shares

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TEVA traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $10.01. 348,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,325,561. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 688,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $1,943,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 73,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

