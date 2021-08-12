Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after purchasing an additional 932,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,676,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 113.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,094,000 after purchasing an additional 515,966 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $23,764,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 195,675 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $89.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,087. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

