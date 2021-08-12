Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Shares Down 6%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF)’s stock price fell 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 2,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 51,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Thai Beverage Public in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51.

Thai Beverage Public Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of beverage. It operates through the following segments: Spirits, Beer, Non-alcoholic Beverage, and Food. The Spirits segment produces and sell spirits products. The Beer segment manufactures branded beer products.

