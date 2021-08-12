The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,031.04

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,031.04 ($13.47) and traded as low as GBX 1,016 ($13.27). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,026 ($13.40), with a volume of 87,639 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 17.12 and a quick ratio of 17.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,031.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £959.90 million and a PE ratio of 3.66.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

