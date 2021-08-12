The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,320 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 255,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $54.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

