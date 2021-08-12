The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,768,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,963,101. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

