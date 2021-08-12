The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.51

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $103.51 and last traded at $103.02, with a volume of 886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.79.

PLCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.83.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

The Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

