The Children’s Place (PLCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Children’s Place to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,262. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.83. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $103.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.26.

PLCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

In other The Children’s Place news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

