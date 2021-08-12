The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.30. The China Fund shares last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 4,253 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The China Fund by 29.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The China Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The China Fund by 20.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in The China Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

