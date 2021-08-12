The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) SVP Sells $378,155.00 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nancy Quan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,139,055. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $46.97 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.