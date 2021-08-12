The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EL stock opened at $327.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.36, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $194.14 and a twelve month high of $336.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.13.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $1,288,109.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

