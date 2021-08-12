The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. The Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Estée Lauder Companies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.13.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $326.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,188. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $194.14 and a 12-month high of $336.55. The stock has a market cap of $118.45 billion, a PE ratio of 87.11, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,714,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,270,000 after purchasing an additional 37,115 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

