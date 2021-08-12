The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Decreased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.13.

NYSE:EL traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $326.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,188. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.36, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.62. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.14 and a 1-year high of $336.55.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

