The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners to “Neutral”

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The ExOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

NASDAQ XONE opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The ExOne has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $383.89 million, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.29.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that The ExOne will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in The ExOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of The ExOne by 316.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The ExOne by 472.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

