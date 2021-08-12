The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Shares Gap Up to $17.28

Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.28, but opened at $23.70. The ExOne shares last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 456,347 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The ExOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $540.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.29.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The ExOne Company will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in The ExOne in the first quarter valued at about $646,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The ExOne by 9.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The ExOne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

