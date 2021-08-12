The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.

XONE has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

NASDAQ XONE traded up $7.02 on Thursday, reaching $24.30. 414,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,084. The company has a market capitalization of $539.85 million, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46. The ExOne has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The ExOne will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron LP acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the first quarter worth $47,721,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 25.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,062,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,650,000 after acquiring an additional 835,326 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,635,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,635,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,713 shares in the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

