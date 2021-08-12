The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Insider Carolyn Ferguson Acquires 15 Shares

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson acquired 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,037 ($13.55) per share, for a total transaction of £155.55 ($203.23).

Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Carolyn Ferguson bought 14 shares of The Go-Ahead Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,065 ($13.91) per share, for a total transaction of £149.10 ($194.80).

Shares of LON:GOG traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,030 ($13.46). 41,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,526. The firm has a market cap of £444.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18. The Go-Ahead Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 533.70 ($6.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,463 ($19.11).

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOG shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The Go-Ahead Group Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

