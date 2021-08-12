The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €17.00 Price Target

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close.

FNTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on freenet in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.25 ($26.17).

Shares of FRA:FNTN traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Thursday, reaching €20.54 ($24.16). The stock had a trading volume of 477,812 shares. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €20.78.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

