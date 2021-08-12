The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €103.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €103.00 ($121.18) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.47 ($118.20).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €88.44 ($104.05). 315,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.24. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

