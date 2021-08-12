The Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 168,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,592,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$163.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.44.

In related news, Director Jacques Dessureault bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,515.20.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

