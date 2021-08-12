The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $24.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Hackett Group traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,634,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,172,000 after acquiring an additional 177,870 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 454,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 26,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $571.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%. Equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

