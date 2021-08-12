The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Roth Capital

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.60% from the company’s previous close.

HCKT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of HCKT stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $18.10. 200,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,393. The company has a market capitalization of $545.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 86,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

