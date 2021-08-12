The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of THG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.64. 643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,917. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.02.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,747 shares of company stock worth $2,722,035 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

